Athanor Capital LP Purchases 23,111 Shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd. (NYSE:STRE)

Athanor Capital LP grew its position in Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd. (NYSE:STRE) by 115.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,111 shares during the period. Athanor Capital LP’s holdings in Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,724,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III alerts:

STRE remained flat at $$9.73 during trading on Wednesday. 14,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,920. Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.76.

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd. (NYSE:STRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.