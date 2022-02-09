Athanor Capital LP Reduces Position in Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC)

Athanor Capital LP cut its holdings in shares of Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC) by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,652 shares during the quarter. Athanor Capital LP owned approximately 0.24% of Far Peak Acquisition worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Far Peak Acquisition by 16.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Far Peak Acquisition by 23.0% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 46,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 8,658 shares in the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Far Peak Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $118,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Far Peak Acquisition by 49.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 12,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Far Peak Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $198,000. 77.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Far Peak Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Far Peak Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $9.93. The stock had a trading volume of 6,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,198. Far Peak Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $11.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.12.

Far Peak Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology, technology, or financial services industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Far Peak Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Far Peak Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.