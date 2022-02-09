Athanor Capital LP Sells 45,945 Shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH)

Athanor Capital LP lessened its holdings in Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 273,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,945 shares during the period. Athanor Capital LP’s holdings in Sports Entertainment Acquisition were worth $2,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $649,000. 56.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SEAH remained flat at $$8.14 during midday trading on Wednesday. 533,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,194,806. Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $12.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.53.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on the sports and entertainment sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in North Palm Beach, Florida.

