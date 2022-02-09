Athanor Capital LP Sells 97,463 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Athanor Capital LP trimmed its holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 69.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,658 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 97,463 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 1.9% of Athanor Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Athanor Capital LP’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $14,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management Corp IL ADV boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 11,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 81,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,374,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 108,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 76,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,399,000. 65.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FB. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $315.00 price target on Meta Platforms and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. KGI Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.20.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.46, for a total transaction of $39,307.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $526,675.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,473 shares of company stock valued at $8,361,245. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $8.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $228.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,898,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,091,766. Meta Platforms Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.15 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $636.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $317.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $338.31.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

