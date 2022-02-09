Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Hits New 52-Week High at $119.18

Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $119.18 and last traded at $118.18, with a volume of 29121 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $108.80.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Atkore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Atkore from $129.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Atkore from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Atkore from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.25.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $1.02. Atkore had a return on equity of 92.67% and a net margin of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $840.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 6,300 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $705,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 320 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $34,598.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,281 shares of company stock worth $1,160,582. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Atkore by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Atkore during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Atkore in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Atkore in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Atkore by 148.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

