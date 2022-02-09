Atlas Protocol Trading Up 6.1% This Week (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 9th. One Atlas Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Atlas Protocol has a market cap of $1.10 million and approximately $168,000.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00049990 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,191.46 or 0.07225612 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00052769 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44,220.80 or 1.00117909 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00055122 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006455 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Coin Profile

Atlas Protocol launched on November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 coins. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Atlas Protocol is atlasp.io . The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

Atlas Protocol Coin Trading

