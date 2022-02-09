Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Sold by Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC cut its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,334 shares during the quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned about 0.11% of Atmos Energy worth $12,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Atmos Energy by 2,090.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the second quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock traded up $2.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,057. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $84.59 and a 52 week high of $107.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.32. The company has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.01. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATO shares. TheStreet raised Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Atmos Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America raised Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays raised Atmos Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.14.

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

