Atom Investors LP Acquires New Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,676 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DHR. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 53.3% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.40.

DHR stock opened at $285.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $211.22 and a 12 month high of $333.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $303.27 and its 200 day moving average is $308.91. The company has a market capitalization of $204.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.76.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. Danaher had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 9.74%.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total value of $5,849,701.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 2,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.72, for a total transaction of $663,628.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,869 shares of company stock worth $26,321,200. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

