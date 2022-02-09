Atom Investors LP Buys New Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,805,000. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 7.1% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 9,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 25.0% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 842,757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $149,449,000 after purchasing an additional 168,494 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 68.7% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 108.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WSM opened at $164.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.54. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.07 and a 52 week high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 67.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

Several research firms have commented on WSM. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $219.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.14.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $3,978,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $8,828,400. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

