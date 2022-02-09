Atom Investors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Atom Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,763 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,278,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Iron Mountain by 58.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,055,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,300,000 after buying an additional 1,123,761 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Iron Mountain by 110.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,964,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,378,000 after buying an additional 1,032,969 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Iron Mountain by 6.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,457,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,633,000 after buying an additional 841,781 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Iron Mountain by 409.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 864,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,563,000 after buying an additional 694,664 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 23,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $1,202,875.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 32,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $1,688,097.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,222 shares of company stock valued at $4,623,836 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $44.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.62 and a 200 day moving average of $46.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.86. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $31.58 and a 12-month high of $53.14.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

