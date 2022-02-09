Atom Investors LP Makes New Investment in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVY. Amundi purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at about $85,163,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,010,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,452,701,000 after acquiring an additional 382,261 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 3,609.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 262,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,169,000 after acquiring an additional 255,331 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,993,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $839,597,000 after acquiring an additional 222,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 976.1% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,032,000 after acquiring an additional 148,977 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison stock opened at $184.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $206.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.00. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $168.47 and a 12 month high of $229.24.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

AVY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.45.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions, and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.