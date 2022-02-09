Atom Investors LP Makes New Investment in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 35,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Beauty Health by 47.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Emfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the second quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SKIN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beauty Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.22.

Beauty Health stock opened at $13.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.29 and its 200 day moving average is $23.05. The Beauty Health Company has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $30.17.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($1.60). The firm had revenue of $68.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.57 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Beauty Health Company will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beauty Health Company Profile

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

