Atom Investors LP Sells 13,520 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Atom Investors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 40.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,520 shares during the quarter. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 3,011.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 14,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 13,550 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the third quarter worth $222,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the third quarter worth $664,000. Maplelane Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the third quarter worth $29,872,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 9.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,724,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,214,000 after purchasing an additional 146,572 shares during the period. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total value of $1,425,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Harris sold 218,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total transaction of $15,372,153.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 259,459 shares of company stock valued at $18,272,841. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on APO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Argus upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.60.

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $67.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.90 and a 200-day moving average of $67.36. The firm has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.60. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.40 and a 1-year high of $81.07.

About Apollo Global Management

Provides asset management services

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.