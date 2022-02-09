Atom Investors LP Sells 13,520 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Atom Investors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 40.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,520 shares during the quarter. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 3,011.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 14,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 13,550 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the third quarter worth $222,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the third quarter worth $664,000. Maplelane Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the third quarter worth $29,872,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 9.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,724,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,214,000 after purchasing an additional 146,572 shares during the period. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total value of $1,425,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Harris sold 218,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total transaction of $15,372,153.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 259,459 shares of company stock valued at $18,272,841. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Apollo Global Management stock opened at $67.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.90 and a 200-day moving average of $67.36. The firm has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.60. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.40 and a 1-year high of $81.07.
