AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) will announce ($0.43) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AudioEye’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.45). AudioEye reported earnings of ($0.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 43.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AudioEye will report full-year earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.27). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($1.29). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow AudioEye.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 million. AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 65.77% and a negative net margin of 51.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AudioEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on AudioEye from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AudioEye in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

AEYE stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.21. The company had a trading volume of 61,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,669. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.48. The company has a market cap of $70.51 million, a P/E ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 2.07. AudioEye has a fifty-two week low of $4.88 and a fifty-two week high of $44.37.

In other AudioEye news, insider David Moradi acquired 17,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.55 per share, for a total transaction of $132,276.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 28,858 shares of company stock valued at $221,482. Corporate insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of AudioEye by 415.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,442 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AudioEye during the third quarter worth $115,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AudioEye during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AudioEye during the second quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of AudioEye during the third quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors own 24.04% of the company’s stock.

AudioEye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc engages in the provision of digital accessibility technology solutions. It offers patented, Internet content publication and distribution software which enables the conversion of any media into an accessible format and allowing real-time distribution to end-users on any Internet connected device.

