Aura Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:AURA) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.39) Per Share

Aura Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:AURA) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aura Biosciences in a report issued on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Aura Biosciences’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.52) EPS.

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($28.33) EPS for the quarter.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AURA. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Aura Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aura Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Shares of AURA stock opened at $18.19 on Wednesday. Aura Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.30.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AURA. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Aura Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Aura Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $779,000. Finally, Medicxi Ventures Management Jersey Ltd acquired a new position in Aura Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $51,617,000. 29.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aura Biosciences Company Profile

Aura Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage oncology company developing a novel technology platform based on virus-like drug conjugates to target and destroy cancer cells selectively while activating the immune system. The company’s lead product candidate includes AU-011. Aura Biosciences Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

