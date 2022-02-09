Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) Receives GBX 708.11 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 696.63 ($9.42).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AUTO shares. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 715 ($9.67) target price on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 650 ($8.79) to GBX 745 ($10.07) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 670 ($9.06) to GBX 750 ($10.14) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Auto Trader Group stock opened at GBX 656.60 ($8.88) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £6.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 702.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 662.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Auto Trader Group has a 1-year low of GBX 538 ($7.28) and a 1-year high of GBX 751.40 ($10.16).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Auto Trader Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.25%.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

