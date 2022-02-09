Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 159,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,302 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $31,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 245.5% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 116,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,335,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,181,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $168,551.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 15,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.97, for a total value of $3,646,404.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,928 shares of company stock valued at $28,959,765 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADP. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.15.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $208.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $87.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $164.24 and a one year high of $248.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $228.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

