Autoscope Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AATC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Autoscope Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AATC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

AATC stock opened at $7.15 on Wednesday. Autoscope Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $11.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.42. The company has a market cap of $38.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.99.

Autoscope Technologies (NASDAQ:AATC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.27 million for the quarter. Autoscope Technologies had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 14.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Autoscope Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $482,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autoscope Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autoscope Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. 20.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autoscope Technologies Company Profile

Autoscope Technologies Corp. engages in the development of above-ground detection technology, applications and solutions. It offers real-time reaction capabilities and in-depth analytics. The company is headquartered in St. Paul, MN.

