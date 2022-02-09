Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Avangrid during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Avangrid by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Avangrid by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Avangrid during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Avangrid by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 10.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGR opened at $45.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.75. Avangrid, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.10 and a 12 month high of $55.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.37%.

AGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho cut Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Avangrid from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.

