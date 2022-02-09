Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Receives $227.45 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $227.45.
AVY has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 12.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 15,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at about $190,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 17.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,452,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,548,000 after acquiring an additional 20,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.
Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 8.80%. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.
About Avery Dennison
Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions, and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.
