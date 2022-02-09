Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AVNW. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Aviat Networks from $50.50 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aviat Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aviat Networks currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.75.

AVNW stock opened at $28.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.37 million, a P/E ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.62. Aviat Networks has a 52 week low of $23.83 and a 52 week high of $43.76.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 37.41% and a return on equity of 14.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aviat Networks will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Bryan Tucker sold 5,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $184,505.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Gray bought 1,000 shares of Aviat Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.43 per share, with a total value of $29,430.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Aviat Networks by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,139 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 7,089 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,418 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 101,347 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,251,000 after buying an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 428,420 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,744,000 after buying an additional 49,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Century Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aviat Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

