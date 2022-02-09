AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) Shares Bought by Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA

Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) by 24.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA’s holdings in AVITA Medical were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in AVITA Medical by 408.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in AVITA Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of AVITA Medical in the second quarter worth $164,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AVITA Medical by 1,466.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 8,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in AVITA Medical during the second quarter worth $188,000. 33.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RCEL stock opened at $9.24 on Wednesday. AVITA Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.81 and a 52-week high of $27.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 1.04.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. AVITA Medical had a negative net margin of 71.51% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $7.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AVITA Medical, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AVITA Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

AVITA Medical Profile

AVITA Medical, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform that enables point-of-care autologous skin restoration for multiple unmet needs. Its product RECELL system is a device that enables healthcare professionals to produce a suspension of spray-on skin cells using a small sample of the patient’s own skin for the treatment of acute thermal burns.

