Axa S.A. Has $34.88 Million Stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Axa S.A. increased its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 321,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 30,125 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned 0.21% of Boston Properties worth $34,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Boston Properties by 4.7% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 28,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Boston Properties by 91,817.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 26,627 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Boston Properties by 36.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boston Properties by 149.6% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 8,951 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties stock opened at $113.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 5.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.37. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.97 and a 52-week high of $128.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.68. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $731.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.66%.

In related news, President Douglas T. Linde sold 34,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total value of $4,088,164.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total value of $251,571.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BXP. BMO Capital Markets raised Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Evercore ISI raised Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.27.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

