Axa S.A. Has $43 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Axa S.A. decreased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,675 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,431 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $43,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 0.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,055,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 10.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 98,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,198,000 after buying an additional 9,096 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 98.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 109,150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $52,047,000 after buying an additional 54,062 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 48,264.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,182 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 24,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 9.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 224,162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $106,889,000 after buying an additional 18,507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVGO. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The biggest takeaway from the earnings call was the company’s $10B buyback expected to be completed by FY22, which demonstrates its confidence in its ability to generate superior free cash flows into next year, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Srivastava adds that Broadcom’s fundamentals are strengthening as “moribund” enterprise spending is coming back “strong”. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The company reported a “solid” Q3 results, an even better outlook for Q4, and also delivered a “big” dividend increase and a “robust” buyback, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Broadcom should produce mid-single-digit sales growth through a cycle, with margin expansion and capital allocation driving earnings, free cash flows, and dividend growth per share at double-digit CAGR, Stein adds. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.65.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $626.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,691.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 81 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $612.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,621.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $600.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $247.82 billion, a PE ratio of 40.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $607.33 and a 200 day moving average of $543.70. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $419.14 and a 1-year high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.33%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

