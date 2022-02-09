Axa S.A. Sells 22,023 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Axa S.A. decreased its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,023 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $50,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Moderna by 263.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Moderna by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,949,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,997,000 after buying an additional 112,251 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,563,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Moderna by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus dropped their target price on Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America raised Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Redburn Partners raised Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Moderna in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.87.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total transaction of $1,538,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $1,155,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 351,000 shares of company stock valued at $87,601,970 in the last quarter. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MRNA opened at $153.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.34 and a 52 week high of $497.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $309.92. The stock has a market cap of $62.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.49.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

