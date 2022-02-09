Axa S.A. Sells 29,592 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Axa S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 669,939 shares of the software’s stock after selling 29,592 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned 0.89% of Altair Engineering worth $46,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 9.3% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 119,227 shares of the software’s stock worth $8,220,000 after buying an additional 10,126 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.1% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325,859 shares of the software’s stock worth $160,345,000 after buying an additional 25,980 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 29.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,269 shares of the software’s stock worth $3,467,000 after buying an additional 11,427 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 996.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 148,370 shares of the software’s stock worth $10,233,000 after buying an additional 134,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,352,432 shares of the software’s stock worth $300,187,000 after buying an additional 85,025 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 56,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total value of $4,167,268.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 6,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total transaction of $524,579.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,981 shares of company stock valued at $15,543,819 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering stock opened at $62.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -775.15 and a beta of 1.57. Altair Engineering Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $82.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.95.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Griffin Securities assumed coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.40.

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

