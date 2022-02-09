Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Axonics were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Axonics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Axonics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Axonics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Axonics by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Axonics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AXNX opened at $52.44 on Wednesday. Axonics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.37 and a 12-month high of $79.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.41. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.66 and a beta of 0.42.

In other news, CMO John Woock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $302,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total transaction of $1,018,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 104,930 shares of company stock worth $5,186,623 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AXNX. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Axonics from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Axonics from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Axonics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Axonics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.83.

About Axonics

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

