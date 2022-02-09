AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.88 Million

Equities analysts expect that AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) will report sales of $35.88 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AXT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $36.56 million and the lowest is $35.20 million. AXT reported sales of $27.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AXT will report full year sales of $135.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $134.63 million to $136.23 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $156.06 million, with estimates ranging from $145.51 million to $163.73 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow AXT.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AXTI. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AXT in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of AXT in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.08.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AXT by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,926,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,158,000 after purchasing an additional 31,711 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of AXT by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,838,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,317,000 after purchasing an additional 867,100 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of AXT by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,086,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,569,000 after purchasing an additional 181,500 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its position in shares of AXT by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 760,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,337,000 after purchasing an additional 164,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AXT by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 749,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,229,000 after purchasing an additional 9,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXTI traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.72. 161,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,625. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.19 million, a PE ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.57. AXT has a one year low of $6.47 and a one year high of $15.84.

About AXT

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

