B. Riley Comments on Redbox’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:RDBX)

Redbox (NASDAQ:RDBX) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Redbox in a research note issued on Monday, February 7th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.56.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on Redbox from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Redbox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Redbox from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Redbox from $18.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, initiated coverage on Redbox in a report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 12.80.

Shares of RDBX stock opened at 2.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 7.06. Redbox has a twelve month low of 2.00 and a twelve month high of 27.22.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Redbox stock. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Redbox (NASDAQ:RDBX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

