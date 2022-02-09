Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Stock Holdings Lifted by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd boosted its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 574,678 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,399 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Baidu were worth $88,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIDU. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Baidu by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 732 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Baidu by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,644 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Baidu by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Baidu by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group raised its position in shares of Baidu by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 2,217 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BIDU shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.31.

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $162.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.14 and a 1-year high of $354.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.94.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

