Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,095,254 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,294,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of PulteGroup at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,213 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 119.6% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 137,617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,319,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PHM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.20.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $50.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.44. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.31 and a 52 week high of $63.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.84.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.27%.

PulteGroup declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

