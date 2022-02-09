Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $37.76 Million in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 181,566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $37,758,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Etsy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Etsy by 8.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Etsy by 32.4% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Etsy by 2.4% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Etsy by 4.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in Etsy by 3.8% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ETSY shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Etsy from $264.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Argus assumed coverage on Etsy in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Etsy from $260.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Etsy from $265.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Etsy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.62.

In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $194,048.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 5,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.99, for a total value of $1,389,333.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 140,160 shares of company stock valued at $35,001,001 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ETSY opened at $141.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.37 and a 1-year high of $307.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $192.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.10.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

