Balyasny Asset Management LLC Makes New $43.04 Million Investment in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 771,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,041,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.36% of CF Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 39,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 61,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 9,492 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 41,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 21,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,005,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $411,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,929 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $131,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 23,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,642,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 158,893 shares of company stock worth $10,900,066. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CF opened at $73.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 53.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.04. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.15 and a 52 week high of $75.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CF. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.58.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

