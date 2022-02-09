Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 276,602 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,339,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in American Express by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in American Express by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 230 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of American Express from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.50.

American Express stock opened at $194.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.59. The company has a market cap of $150.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16. American Express has a 52-week low of $126.07 and a 52-week high of $194.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.31. American Express had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.22%.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total transaction of $5,408,960.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $47,803,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 324,558 shares of company stock worth $57,680,137. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

