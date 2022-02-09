Balyasny Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 80,459 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,564,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Teledyne Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,887 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 5.7% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 15.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.70, for a total value of $2,374,565.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TDY opened at $423.50 on Wednesday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $354.17 and a twelve month high of $465.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $424.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $436.07. The company has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a PE ratio of 42.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.12.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.34. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TDY shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.80.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.