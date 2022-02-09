Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from C$6.20 to C$6.70 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.20 ($7.13) to €6.30 ($7.24) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.54.
NYSE:BBVA opened at $6.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.40. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1-year low of $5.04 and a 1-year high of $7.26. The firm has a market cap of $45.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.46.
About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.
