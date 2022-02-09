Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from C$6.20 to C$6.70 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.20 ($7.13) to €6.30 ($7.24) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.54.

NYSE:BBVA opened at $6.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.40. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1-year low of $5.04 and a 1-year high of $7.26. The firm has a market cap of $45.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBVA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 85,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 12,855 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 467.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 13,319 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,687,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,689,000 after acquiring an additional 171,807 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 1,541.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,015,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,308,000 after buying an additional 953,874 shares during the period. 2.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

