Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.60.

SAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on Banco Santander in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a €3.30 ($3.79) price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Banco Santander from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Banco Santander by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 129,760,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $426,912,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545,821 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 0.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,879,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,551,000 after purchasing an additional 81,880 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Banco Santander by 12.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,053,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,646 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Banco Santander by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 10,456,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,369,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,539,000 after buying an additional 712,353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

SAN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.95. 152,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,383,482. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.37. Banco Santander has a 1-year low of $2.96 and a 1-year high of $4.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.59.

Banco Santander

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

