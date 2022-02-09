Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Stake Boosted by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 209,709 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,733 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 123.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 1.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAN. TheStreet downgraded Banco Santander from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Banco Santander from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.63.

NYSE SAN opened at $3.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.37. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.96 and a 1 year high of $4.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.59.

Banco Santander Profile

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.