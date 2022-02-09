Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) and Iowa First Bancshares (OTCMKTS:IOFB) Head-To-Head Review

Iowa First Bancshares (OTCMKTS:IOFB) and Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Get Iowa First Bancshares alerts:

Iowa First Bancshares has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of New York Mellon has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Iowa First Bancshares and Bank of New York Mellon’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iowa First Bancshares N/A N/A $2.33 million $2.65 15.58 Bank of New York Mellon $16.16 billion 3.25 $3.76 billion $4.15 15.33

Bank of New York Mellon has higher revenue and earnings than Iowa First Bancshares. Bank of New York Mellon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Iowa First Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Iowa First Bancshares and Bank of New York Mellon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iowa First Bancshares N/A N/A N/A Bank of New York Mellon 23.26% 9.51% 0.82%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.3% of Bank of New York Mellon shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of Iowa First Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Bank of New York Mellon shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Iowa First Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Bank of New York Mellon pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Iowa First Bancshares pays out 22.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of New York Mellon pays out 32.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bank of New York Mellon has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years. Bank of New York Mellon is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Iowa First Bancshares and Bank of New York Mellon, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iowa First Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Bank of New York Mellon 1 4 8 0 2.54

Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus price target of $62.23, indicating a potential downside of 2.18%. Given Bank of New York Mellon’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bank of New York Mellon is more favorable than Iowa First Bancshares.

Summary

Bank of New York Mellon beats Iowa First Bancshares on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iowa First Bancshares

Iowa First Bancshares Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Real Estate Owner Occupied, Commercial Real Estate Nonowner Occupied, Agriculture, Residential Real Estate, and Consumer and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Muscatine, IA.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange. The Wealth Management segment provides services to institutional and retail investors, as well as investment management, wealth and estate planning. The company was founded by Alexander Hamilton on June 9, 1784 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Iowa First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iowa First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.