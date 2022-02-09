Barclays PLC Acquires 5,550 Shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,022 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Kronos Worldwide were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 2.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 55,985 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 8.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,956 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 1.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 186,823 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 19.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 2.9% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,253 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of Kronos Worldwide stock opened at $14.45 on Wednesday. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.73.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks; plastics; paper and paper laminates; man-made fibers; health, food, and beauty; and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.

