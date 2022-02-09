Barclays PLC Buys 10,714 Shares of SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,813 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,714 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in SandRidge Energy were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy during the second quarter valued at $126,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SandRidge Energy by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,324 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 4,869 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in SandRidge Energy by 36.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,926 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 32,039 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in SandRidge Energy during the third quarter worth $1,701,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in SandRidge Energy during the second quarter worth $162,000. 40.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SD opened at $11.51 on Wednesday. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $14.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.67. The company has a market capitalization of $422.12 million, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 2.92.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a net margin of 55.10% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The business had revenue of $46.58 million during the quarter.

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates in United States Mid-Continent, and North Park Basin of Colorado. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell III in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.

