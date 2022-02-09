Barclays PLC Buys 7,960 Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) by 231.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,960 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 40,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ARCT opened at $25.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 6.19. The company has a market cap of $661.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.77. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.54 and a 1 year high of $89.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.40.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $2.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.70 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.78% and a negative net margin of 2,227.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.92) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -8.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 3,633 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $145,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,100 shares of company stock valued at $724,000. 12.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARCT. Barclays cut their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $47.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcturus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.88.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.