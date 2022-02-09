Barclays PLC Grows Stock Position in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Barclays PLC grew its position in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,922 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Comtech Telecommunications were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMTL. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 13.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,397 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 9,760 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 2.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,973 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 13.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 54.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 152,461 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,684,000 after buying an additional 54,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Comtech Telecommunications during the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMTL opened at $19.90 on Wednesday. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a 52 week low of $19.08 and a 52 week high of $30.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $524.31 million, a P/E ratio of 398.08 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.31.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. Comtech Telecommunications had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 1.13%. The company had revenue of $116.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 800.16%.

CMTL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Comtech Telecommunications from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

