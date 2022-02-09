Barclays PLC Has $471,000 Holdings in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,022 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Kronos Worldwide were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KRO. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,513,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $5,536,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,965,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 984,385 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,096,000 after buying an additional 118,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 242,564 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after buying an additional 68,045 shares during the last quarter. 15.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:KRO opened at $14.45 on Wednesday. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.06 and a 52-week high of $18.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks; plastics; paper and paper laminates; man-made fibers; health, food, and beauty; and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.

