Barclays PLC Has $511,000 Stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAC. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PAC. Barclays lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.00.

PAC opened at $144.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.79. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $98.64 and a fifty-two week high of $145.98.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

