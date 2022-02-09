Barclays PLC Has $519,000 Holdings in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) by 326.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,017 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.05% of Lovesac worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lovesac during the third quarter worth about $40,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Lovesac during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Lovesac during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Lovesac by 63.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Lovesac during the second quarter worth about $240,000. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lovesac news, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $50,847.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Albert Jack Krause sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $137,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,626 shares of company stock valued at $13,447,444 in the last quarter. 16.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LOVE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Lovesac from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Lovesac from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lovesac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Lovesac from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.63.

NASDAQ LOVE opened at $49.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $755.55 million, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.29. The Lovesac Company has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $95.51.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $116.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.19 million. Lovesac had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Lovesac Company will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

