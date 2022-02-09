Barclays PLC Has $519,000 Stake in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) by 326.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,017 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.05% of Lovesac worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lovesac during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lovesac during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lovesac during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Lovesac by 63.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lovesac during the second quarter worth approximately $240,000. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Lovesac from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet lowered Lovesac from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lovesac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Lovesac from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lovesac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.63.

Shares of NASDAQ LOVE opened at $49.96 on Wednesday. The Lovesac Company has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $95.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.29. The company has a market cap of $755.55 million, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.34.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.57. Lovesac had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $116.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Lovesac Company will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lovesac news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 3,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total value of $256,473.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Albert Jack Krause sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $137,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 163,626 shares of company stock valued at $13,447,444. 16.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lovesac

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

