Barclays PLC Has $534,000 Stock Position in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,299 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in TPI Composites were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in TPI Composites by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in TPI Composites in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 763.5% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 4,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 8.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 43.3% in the third quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 6,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TPIC. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on TPI Composites in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price objective on TPI Composites from $52.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Seaport Res Ptn cut TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Roth Capital cut TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.07.

Shares of TPI Composites stock opened at $10.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.85 million, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.80. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.29 and a 12 month high of $81.36.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $479.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.77 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 25.17%. TPI Composites’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven C. Lockard bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.49 per share, for a total transaction of $43,470.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

