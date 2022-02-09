Barclays PLC Has $538,000 Stock Position in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Barclays PLC raised its position in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 40.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Anika Therapeutics were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 1,515.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Anika Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 92,860.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Anika Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 26.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANIK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research raised their target price on Anika Therapeutics from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stephens initiated coverage on Anika Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Anika Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anika Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

Shares of Anika Therapeutics stock opened at $31.08 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.70 million, a P/E ratio of -75.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.14. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.15 and a 12 month high of $48.37.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body.

