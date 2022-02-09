Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 269.33 ($3.64).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BARC shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 321 ($4.34) target price on Barclays in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.52) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 250 ($3.38) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

LON:BARC opened at GBX 206.20 ($2.79) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £34.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 194.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 189.74. Barclays has a 1 year low of GBX 143.98 ($1.95) and a 1 year high of GBX 219.60 ($2.97).

In related news, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 61,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.47), for a total value of £112,050.90 ($151,522.52).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

